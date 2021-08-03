Marriott posts quarterly profit on travel recovery By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Marriott hotel is seen in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
(Reuters) – Hotel operator Marriott International (NASDAQ:) Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit, compared to a year-ago loss, as a recovery in travel began to aid a battered global tourist industry.
Marriott’s net profit was $422 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $234 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.