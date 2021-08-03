Lucidea Brings Argus CMS to AAAM 2021 as a Silver Sponsor

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, developer of Argus and leader in innovative museum collections management software, will attend the Association of African American Museums virtual conference on August 4th through 6th.

Lucidea’s Argus CMS offers comprehensive collections management capabilities, and takes you further—with community curation/co-curation, a dynamic online presence, full multimedia support, and streamlined workflows. It’s flexible, extensible, and always up-to-date—solving today’s collections management challenges, and ready for tomorrow’s.