London copper rises as dollar remains weak

Copper prices rose on Wednesday in London as the dollar was pinned near recent lows, with traders focused on U.S. jobs data to offer cues on the rates outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,590 a tonne by 0259 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

The dollar index has now slipped more than 1% from a 15-week peak it struck a fortnight ago.

A weak dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1% to 70,220 yuan a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.