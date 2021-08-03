Like Small-Cap Stocks? Check out These 2 A-Rated Companies By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. Like Small-Cap Stocks? Check out These 2 A-Rated Companies

The benchmark equity indices are hovering near their all-time highs despite investor concerns surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. As investors continue to bet on the economy’s continued growth, the market is expected to remain bullish. Thus, small-cap stocks GCP Applied Technologies Inc . (NYSE:) and HNI Corporation (NYSE:) are expected to gain significantly in the near term. And by the way, these two stocks are rated A in our proprietary stock-rating system. So, read on.Bullish market sentiment is evident in the steadiness of the major benchmark indexes despite Delta variant concerns. The benchmark indices are hovering near record highs on investors’ optimism about recent federal stimulus and strong corporate earnings. Small-cap stocks have benefited from the current bull run, as evidenced by the S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s 52.4% gain over the past year versus the broader S&P 500 Index’s 33.2% returns.

Because the U.S economy managed a major recovery from the pandemic-driven recession in the second quarter, investors expect the country to see expansion through the remainder of the year, fueled by fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Small-cap stocks tend to perform well in a booming economy and low-interest-rate environment. Therefore, we think GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and HNI Corporation (HNI), which are rated A in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, are solid picks for now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR