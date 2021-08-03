Kristen Bell Waits For The Stink Before Bathing Kids

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Maybe just maybe celebrities aren’t just like us. 😩

Kristen Bell is getting very honest about her at-home routine with her kids.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Now, Kristen has entered the chat. Kristen, along with Dax Shepard sat down with the hosts of The View, and opened up about their own bathing routine.


Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images

“We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'” Dax shared.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen then added, “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Listen, everyone has their own special way of doing things, and whatever works for you works for you. No shame in your game.

The original conversation was sparked on the podcast when Dax discussed how often people should be washing their skin.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila said.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Later, the conversation turned to how often they should bathe their kids, and Ashton said the comment that sparked a thousand reactions online.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“Now here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Ashton shared. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now we know a little bit more about the inner workings of Hollywood’s A-list. You’re welcome.

