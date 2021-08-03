Kazakhstan Says Work Triggered Methane Release From Gas Pipeline to China

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Kazakhstan’s operator of natural gas pipelines said planned maintenance on a compressor station resulted in a release detected by satellite last month.

Coordinates for the methane plume estimated by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS fall near the No. 6 compressor station of the Central Asia-China main pipeline in Kazakhstan, said KazTransGas JSC, a joint venture partner in the pipeline with China, in response to Bloomberg questions.

About 16,700 cubic meters of natural gas, or roughly 12.8 metric tons of methane, were released during the work on the compressor station July 24. That discharge was less than the emissions rate of more than 200 tons an hour estimated by Kayrros, KazTransGas said, and was within emissions quotas. Kayrros’s estimate didn’t include a duration for the event because it was based off a single satellite observation.