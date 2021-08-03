Jungle Cruise’s Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Play Who’s Who

“You’re not on social media, because you’re not cool.”
There’s a rumble in the jungle and it’s none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in their new adventure-packed, fantasy-driven film, Jungle Cruise!
And to celebrate, we sat down with the stars to play a game of Who’s Who to see which fun superlatives match their personalities best!
From “Who’s most likely to win a game of Disney trivia…”
…to “Who’s most likely to get caught taking a selfie?” We asked and they answered!
Just like their characters on screen, Dwayne and Emily’s chemistry radiates off screen as well, so if you’re in the mood to laugh, you’ll probably want to check out the full video below:
And be sure to watch Jungle Cruise playing in theaters now and streaming on Disney+.
