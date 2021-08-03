JGBs follow global yields lower as COVID-19 worries flare

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday, tracking a decline in global yields as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus threatened the economic recovery.

At the close of trading, the yield on the 20-year JGB was 1 basis point lower at 0.380%, while 30-year yields fell 0.5 basis point to 0.630%.

Ten-year JGBs had not traded, with the yield last at 0.015%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 152.44, with a trading volume of 22,004 lots.

An auction of 10-year debt was on the weak side, but didn’t impact the broader market, a market player at a domestic securities firm said.