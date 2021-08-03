Jennifer Aniston On Vanessa Bayer’s SNL Impression

“My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression [-worthy].'”
In a new cover profile for InStyle, Jennifer revealed that her first reaction to the impression was that she’s “not impression [-worthy].”
She continued, “They played it for me and [gasps], ‘That is so not the way I sound.’ Then I was like, ‘Uh, oh. Oh, I see.'”
“Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I’m being made fun of,” Jennifer shared. “That’s always the gut instinct: ‘They’re making fun of me.'”
But all’s well that ends well! Jennifer eventually made peace with it and later even joined Vanessa on an episode of SNL in 2016.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!