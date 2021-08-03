Jennifer Aniston On Vanessa Bayer’s SNL Impression

Bradly Lamb
“My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression [-worthy].'”

She’s beauty, she’s grace – she’s Jennifer Aniston.


Who is Jennifer if not a constant, adoring presence in all our lives? 


The two previously co-starred in the 2016 movie Office Christmas Party.


In a new cover profile for InStyle, Jennifer revealed that her first reaction to the impression was that she’s “not impression [-worthy].”

She continued, “They played it for me and [gasps], ‘That is so not the way I sound.’ Then I was like, ‘Uh, oh. Oh, I see.'”


“Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I’m being made fun of,” Jennifer shared. “That’s always the gut instinct: ‘They’re making fun of me.'”


But all’s well that ends well! Jennifer eventually made peace with it and later even joined Vanessa on an episode of SNL in 2016.

For the full SNL impression, click here.

