Jennifer Aniston Cut Ties With Her Unvaccinated Friends

During a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston revealed she had to cut some people off because they didn’t want to get vaccinated from COVID-19 or reveal their vaccination status.
“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated],” she said, “and it was unfortunate.”
“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” Aniston continued.
“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”
The Morning Show star said “it’s a real shame” that “there’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts.”
When the U.S government encouraged people to wear face masks during the pandemic, Aniston tried to get her 37 million followers to do the same.
The actor spoke out against people who criticized wearing face masks by talking about her friend Kevin who was hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus,” she wrote on Instagram. “Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID affects all ages.”
Aniston couldn’t be any more right. She’s doing what she has to do to stay healthy, even if it means losing a few friends along the way.
