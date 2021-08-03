Jenna Dewan Says Channing Tatum Comments Were Distorted

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks…It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness,” Jenna said on the podcast.