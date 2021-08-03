Jenna Dewan Says Channing Tatum Comments Were Distorted

“My words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip.”
During an appearance on the Dear Gabby podcast, Jenna spoke openly about the postpartum difficulties she faced after welcoming her first child.
Jenna explained that just weeks after giving birth in London, where her then-husband Channing was working, she had to travel to Canada with her newborn daughter for her own work obligations.
“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks…It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness,” Jenna said on the podcast.
Unfortunately, some are interpreting Jenna’s comments to imply Channing was not there for her, which she says is not what she was trying to express.
“It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter’s father, something I would never do,” Jenna wrote on Twitter.
She continued, “As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him.”
Jenna then encouraged fans to listen to the complete interview where they “will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message involved.”
