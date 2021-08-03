Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.50% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.50%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.59% or 169.0 points to trade at 2735.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 4.64% or 290.0 points to end at 6540.0 and Marubeni Corp. (T:) was up 4.24% or 40.5 points to 994.9 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which fell 8.70% or 34.0 points to trade at 357.0 at the close. Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) declined 5.05% or 33.0 points to end at 621.0 and NH Foods Ltd (T:) was down 3.88% or 175.0 points to 4335.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2382 to 1115 and 232 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.59% or 169.0 to 2735.0. Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.64% or 290.0 to 6540.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.75.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.07% or 0.05 to $71.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $72.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.54% or 9.75 to trade at $1812.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 109.19, while EUR/JPY rose 0.03% to 129.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 91.993.