Investment banks see chance of later rate cuts in Turkey

Weakness in the Turkish lira and reduced monetary credibility following the ousting of hawkish central bank governor Naci Agbal in March have pushed up inflation in recent months.

Turkish annual inflation reached 18.95% in July, official data showed on Tuesday, above a poll forecast of 18.5% and just below the central bank’s current 19% main interest rate level.

LONDON — JPMorgan pushed back and scaled down its interest rate cut forecasts for Turkey on Tuesday, while fellow investment bank Goldman Sachs flagged the risk of smaller and later rate cuts after inflation hit a two-year high last month.

After the July reading, JPMorgan, which had previously penciled in three 50 basis point (bp) cuts in October, November and December respectively, has switched to forecast two 50 bps cuts in the last two months of the year, JPMorgan economist Yarkin Cebeci said in a research note.

“We see the policy rate at 15.0% (up from the previous forecast of 14.5%) at the end of 2022, but as always, a series of factors – macroeconomic and political in nature – create significant uncertainties,” the note said.

Goldman Sachs said it continued to think the central bank would not have room to cut rates before the fourth quarter, and that the risks were for later and smaller cuts than it forecast.

Scope Ratings also scaled down its interest rate cut forecasts, saying stubbornly high inflation was likely to limit the move down to 17%, rather than 16%, by the end of the year.

“Rate cuts are clearly off the table in Turkey until the autumn, if not winter at earliest,” said Scope’s director of sovereign and public sector ratings Dennis Shen.

“Previously, we expected premature rate cuts to start late this summer driven by political pressure,” Shen added.

Citi said the more challenging inflation outlook made a strong case against monetary easing this year. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Tom Arnold Editing by Mark Potter)