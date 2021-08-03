India’s female labor participation rate falls to 16.1% as pandemic hits jobs

Article content NEW DELHI — Female labor participation rate in India fell to 16.1% during the July-September 2020 quarter, the lowest among the major economies, a government report said, reflecting the impact of pandemic and a widening job crisis. The percentage of women in the labor force had fallen to a record low of 15.5% during the April-June 2020 quarter, when India imposed strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, said the report, released late Monday by the Ministry of Statistics.

Article content According to World Bank estimates, India has one of the lowest female labor force participation rates in the world. Less than a third of women – defined in the report as 15 or older – are working or actively looking for a job. The female labor participation rate in India had fallen to 20.3% in 2019 from more than 26% in 2005, according to World Bank estimates, compared with 30.5% in neighboring Bangladesh and 33.7% in Sri Lanka. Most employed women in India are in low-skilled work, such as farm and factory labor and domestic help, sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic. The unemployment rate among women touched 15.8%, compared with 12.6% among male workers during three months that ended in September 2020, the latest quarter for which data was released.