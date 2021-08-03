Indian carmakers seek extra year to meet fuel efficency rules, sources say

Article content NEW DELHI — Indian automakers are seeking an extra year to meet tighter rules on fuel efficiency, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, as the companies reel from the financial impact of COVID-19, sources told Reuters. The industry body leading the effort, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), was expected to meet the transport minister on Tuesday to seek a one-year delay in complying with the rules, due to take effect from next April, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the plans.

Article content The grouping is expected to describe how the auto industry plans to adopt clean technologies, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to media. SIAM did not respond to a request for comment. The road transport ministry said in a statement that it met officials from SIAM and their proposal was being considered but did not give details. The corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) rules require automakers to cut carbon emissions through the launch of electric cars or vehicles that use alternative fuels. Carmakers have said it would be difficult to make further investments to meet the stricter rules, particularly when a drop in sales as the pandemic slowed demand has dented profits.