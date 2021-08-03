India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.55% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.55%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 1.55% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 1.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.88% or 68.65 points to trade at 1840.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 3.76% or 92.60 points to end at 2554.65 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.45% or 34.05 points to 1022.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 0.86% or 6.40 points to trade at 740.30 at the close. Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) declined 0.35% or 13.35 points to end at 3828.20 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.31% or 90.75 points to 29203.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.89% to 1839.15, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.72% to settle at 2553.95 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.44% to close at 18318.00.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.33% to 3828.00 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.20% to settle at 1407.10 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.17% to 117.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 868 to 831 and 37 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1637 rose and 1469 declined, while 111 ended unchanged.

Shares in Titan Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.88% or 68.65 to 1840.20. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.89% or 68.90 to 1839.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 7.36% to 13.7475 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.50% or 9.15 to $1813.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.49% or 0.35 to hit $71.61 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.51% or 0.37 to trade at $73.26 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.13% to 74.254, while EUR/INR rose 0.06% to 88.2880.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 91.930.