Incyte Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Incyte Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Incyte (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Incyte announced earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $705.7M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.575 on revenue of $687.96M.

Incyte shares are down 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 23.51% from its 52 week high of $102.59 set on August 3, 2020. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 13.91% from the start of the year.

Incyte follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Incyte’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

