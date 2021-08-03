HSBC UK reportedly cuts credit card payments to Binance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Banks in the United Kingdom continue to crack down on Binance cryptocurrency exchange, with banking giant HSBC reportedly becoming the latest bank to cut payment channels to the platform.

A series of alleged HSBC clients reported on Twitter this Monday that HSBC UK had suspended credit card payments to Binance.