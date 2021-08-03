Henry Schein Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Henry Schein Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – Henry Schein (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Henry Schein announced earnings per share of $1.11 on revenue of $2.97B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9737 on revenue of $2.88B.
Henry Schein shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.66% from its 52 week high of $83.45 set on May 10. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 13.91% from the start of the year.
Henry Schein follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Henry Schein’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.
UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.
