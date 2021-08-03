Government announces $2.2B biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy

This article was created by The Funding Portal. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission through links on this page.

Healthcare and life sciences continue to be a focus when it comes to government initiatives and funding. Fundingportal’s AI-driven data indicates that last week alone, seven healthcare and life sciences projects were awarded over $75 million in funding. Project purposes ranged from research and development to capital expenses and expansion, and included aboriginal and children’s healthcare, as well as funding for brain injuries and COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The federal government also announced a $2.2 billion biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy aimed at growing the sector and making it more competitive. Canada currently ranks as the world’s 8th largest medical device market, 10th largest market for pharmaceutical sales and 4th for scientific publications. The new biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy’s goal is to not only strengthen the sector overall, but to help ensure that Canada will be prepared in the event of a future pandemic.