Google running crypto ads again as new policy goes into effect By Cointelegraph

Google running crypto ads again as new policy goes into effect
Google (NASDAQ:) is running crypto ads again after its updated financial products and services policy went into full effect on August 3.
The multinational giant banned crypto and Initial Coin Offering (ICO) related advertisements back in June 2018, and the updated policy allows regulated crypto entities to market their services once again. ICOs have been left out in the cold, however.
