Gold stuck in a range as spotlight shifts to U.S. jobs data

Gold prices eased in a tight range on Tuesday as investors squared positions before U.S. jobs data later this week that could shed more light on labor market health and potentially influence the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,810.46 per ounce by 1131 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,812.70.

“Gold has lost its momentum” and is really struggling to find direction out of different developments, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“If gold breaks above $1,835 level, we could see some additional buying momentum come back into the market. But until that, we need to be bit more cautious on the short term direction here,” Hansen added.