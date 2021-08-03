Gold inches higher on lackluster dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar, but the precious metal bobbled in a narrow range as investors awaited signals from U.S. jobs data on the labor market recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,814.27 per ounce by 0303 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were 0.1% higher at $1,816.00.

“Gold, like the currency markets, appears to be in wait-and-see mode,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

“Gold’s price action remains consolidative but structurally positive and I believe that points to further gains ahead. The converging 100- and 200-day moving averages suggest a breakout is coming and I believe Friday’s U.S. data will be a catalyst.”