Gold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, an important parameter to determine the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.96 per ounce by 0348 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,813.40.

“Every data point we get from here until the Jackson Hole symposium will be crucial,” said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market.

“There’s a lot of spare capacity in the labor market… If there’s the sense that the Fed will continue to keep policy settings accommodative medium to longer term, that’s a really good dynamic for gold prices, especially if we see inflation expectations remain relatively elevated.”