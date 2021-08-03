France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.72% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.72% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 6.37% or 1.59 points to trade at 26.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Stellantis NV (PA:) added 4.10% or 0.67 points to end at 17.05 and TotalEnergies SE (PA:) was up 2.73% or 1.00 points to 37.69 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 2.83% or 1.15 points to trade at 39.42 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 1.96% or 1.57 points to end at 78.58 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 1.78% or 1.98 points to 109.50.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Societe Generale SA (PA:) which rose 6.37% to 26.45, Stellantis NV (PA:) which was up 4.10% to settle at 17.05 and TotalEnergies SE (PA:) which gained 2.73% to close at 37.69.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 5.90% to 8.55 in late trade, Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which lost 5.01% to settle at 50.84 and Atos SE (PA:) which was down 2.83% to 39.42 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 343 to 245 and 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; down 2.83% or 1.15 to 39.42. Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 5.01% or 2.68 to 50.84. Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 2.83% or 1.15 to 39.42.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.56% or 10.20 to $1812.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.69% or 0.49 to hit $70.77 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.41% or 0.30 to trade at $72.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.1859, while EUR/GBP fell 0.23% to 0.8528.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.127.

