Firm controlled by JD.com founder cleared to set up Chinese cargo airline By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu poses during a Reuters interview in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) – A company controlled by the founder of China’s e-commerce giant JD (NASDAQ:).com Inc has been granted approval to set up a new cargo airline based in the eastern province of Jiangsu, China’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, with registered capital of 600 million yuan ($92.83 million), has obtained preliminary regulatory approvals to launch a new carrier, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a notice.

Suqian Jindong Zhanrui Enterprise Management, controlled by the JD.com founder Richard Liu, will contribute 75% of the founding capital while Airport Group in Nantong, a city in Jiangsu, will supply the rest, according to CAAC.

The airline is planning to use Boeing (NYSE:) 737-800 planes for its fleet, the CAAC added.

JD.com declined to comment beyond the CAAC statement.

JD Logistics, the logistics offshoot of JD.com, raised $3.16 billion in its initial public offering in May, the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.

The setup of a new cargo airline comes as JD.com’s online shopping rival Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding LTd has been expanding its fleet. YTO Cargo Airlines, owned by Alibaba-backed YTO Express, is introducing freighters converted from 767 and 777 planes.

Boeing, which has been struggling in China with sales of passenger planes due to trade tensions and the grounding of its 737 MAX, dominates the global freighter market. Air freight rates have skyrocketed, driven in part by a pandemic-induced expansion of online shopping.

($1 = 6.4635 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR