European Stocks Rise to Fresh Record on Bank, Energy Earnings

Article content (Bloomberg) — European stocks rose to a record for a second day, lifted by positive earnings updates from banks and energy firms. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% at 1:17 p.m. London time. The Swiss Market Index headed for an all-time closing high and France’s CAC 40 climbed to its highest level since September 2000. Lenders outperformed as Societe Generale SA and Bank of Ireland Group Plc rallied after boosting their outlooks. BP Plc pushed oil firms higher after increasing its dividend and announcing a buyback. Tech shares declined amid China’s widening crackdown.

Article content European equities are scaling new peaks as positive earnings are outweighing risks from the rising delta virus variant and inflationary pressures. Some investors and strategists expect market volatility to pick up from here on. “Across all of the regions it’s been a stellar earnings season. Even though expectations were already quite high, they weren’t even high enough, it seems,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, said by phone. Shah said it’s most likely that the U.S. has already hit peak earnings growth, with Europe not far off it. Among other movers, carmaker Stellantis NV climbed 4% after raising its full-year profitability forecast. Tech heavyweight Prosus NV tumbled 5.8% along with Tencent Holdings Ltd., in which Prosus holds a stake, after an offshoot of China’s official news agency attacked games for being “spiritual opium.”