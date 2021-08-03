European stocks hit record highs as earnings help dispel early gloom

Article content Strong earnings updates from oil major BP, banks and others drove European stocks to record highs on Tuesday even as concerns lingered over rising Delta variant cases and China’s regulatory moves. After a hesitant start, the region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hit an all-time high in morning trade. Oil & gas stocks were the top gainers as BP rose 2.9% after it lifted its dividend and ramped up share buybacks on the back of a surge in quarterly profit to $2.8 billion. French lender Societe Generale jumped 5.5% after it lifted its profit forecast for the full year, while UK-listed Standard Chartered gained 1.0% after it reported a higher-than-expected first-half profit.

Article content Second-quarter earnings have been strong, with 66% of the more than half of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far topping analysts’ profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Despite concerns about rising COVID-19 cases globally and higher inflation, European stocks are trading at record levels as investors rotate into the economy-linked cyclical sectors such as financial and industrials with a nascent recovery continuing. “Momentum stocks currently trade at an exceptionally large discount to both growth stocks and the European broad market,” analysts at BCA Research wrote in a note. They recommend investors “move more aggressively” into industrial equities, which are poised to benefit from the rise in global capex and the excess money supply growth.