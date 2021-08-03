ETH 2.0 will help Ether outpace Bitcoin, Pantera Capital CEO predicts By Cointelegraph

ETH 2.0 will help Ether outpace Bitcoin, Pantera Capital CEO predicts
Amid the looming London hard fork, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead predicted that the upcoming upgrade would likely help Ether (ETH) outpace (BTC) as the largest cryptocurrency.
As a newer cryptocurrency, Ether has more potential than Bitcoin, Morehead said at the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday, noting that the latest Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 upgrade will help the digital token to trade more like a fixed asset.
