Eli Lilly Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



Eli Lilly Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – Eli Lilly (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Eli Lilly announced earnings per share of $1.87 on revenue of $6.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.89 on revenue of $6.59B.

Eli Lilly shares are up 46% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.72% from its 52 week high of $248.40 set on July 28. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.8% from the start of the year.

Eli Lilly follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Eli Lilly’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

