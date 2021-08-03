DuPont De Nemours Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



DuPont De Nemours Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – DuPont (NYSE:) De Nemours reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

DuPont De Nemours announced earnings per share of $1.06 on revenue of $4.14B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9479 on revenue of $4B.

DuPont De Nemours shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.46% from its 52 week high of $87.27 set on January 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.8% from the start of the year.

DuPont De Nemours follows other major Materials sector earnings this month

DuPont De Nemours’s report follows an earnings missed by Vale ADR on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $16.68B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $16.83B.

Sherwin-Williams had missed expectations on July 27 with second quarter EPS of $2.65 on revenue of $5.38B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.67 on revenue of $5.39B.

