Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned near

recent lows against other currencies on Tuesday, as traders

awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook, while

labor market strength lifted the kiwi in anticipation of a New

Zealand rate hike within weeks.

New Zealand’s jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 4% last

quarter, its lowest since December 2019, and the New Zealand

dollar jumped 0.5% to a one-month high of $0.7056.

“We’ve flown past full employment, and the economy is

becoming quite overheated,” said analysts at ANZ, who expect 25

basis point hikes in August, October, November, February and May

to carry kiwi rates from 0.25% currently to 1.5% by mid-2022.

Elsewhere currencies were broadly steady as markets looked

ahead to partial U.S. labor data due later on Wednesday and

non-farm payroll figures due on Friday. The dollar was a touch

lower at $1.1870 per euro and the dollar index,

which measures the greenback against six major rivals, held at

92.024.

The dollar index has now slipped more than 1% from a 15-week

peak it struck a fortnight ago as U.S. yields and U.S. rate hike

expectations have receded with investors questioning the

strength and speed of the economic recovery.

“The big dollar picture is that there is a pullback in Fed

hike expectations and we’ve seen the U.S. dollar head south,”

said National Australia Bank senior strategist Rodrigo Catril,

adding the focus was now on the rates implications of jobs data.

“We’ve all seen progress in the labor market, but the

question is how much is good enough,” he said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect ADP payrolls data, due

around 1215 GMT, to show 695,000 jobs were added last month –

roughly steady on a month earlier – and for Friday’s non-farm

payrolls to show 880,000 jobs added in July.

Catril said it could take several consecutive months of that

kind of growth, or even stronger, to bring down unemployment

sufficiently for central bankers to take note.

Safe haven currencies, meanwhile, have benefited from the

dollar’s softness, particularly as nerves about the spread of

the Delta coronavirus variant keep a degree of caution in

currency markets.

After falling since the start of the year, the Japanese yen

has gained about 2.5% against the dollar in a month

and held at 108.98 yen per dollar on Wednesday, after touching

its highest since late May overnight at 108.875.

The fellow safe-haven Swiss franc has also been on

the front foot. It hit a seven-week high of 0.90235 per dollar

overnight.

On the other side of the coin, the risk-sensitive Australian

dollar has been unable to break resistance around

$0.7415, even after the central bank gave investors a hawkish

surprise by sticking with tapering plans on Tuesday.

The Aussie last bought $0.7406.

Sterling has found momentum from an encouraging end

to COVID-19 restrictions in highly-vaccinated England, which has

so far seemed not to cause a spike in virus deaths.

Attention there now turns to a Bank of England meeting on

Thursday, with focus on policymakers economic projections and on

what they say that means for rates. Swaps markets are beginning

to price a hike liftoff around June 2022.

“If the BoE communicates a more cautious outlook, then we

could see hike bets by June 2022 pushed back – putting some

pressure on sterling,” said Luke Suddards, a research strategist

at brokerage Pepperstone.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0202 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1871 $1.1865 +0.05% -2.84% +1.1872 +1.1861

Dollar/Yen 109.0300 109.1400 -0.12% +5.54% +109.0550 +108.9850

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9035 0.9041 -0.05% +2.14% +0.9043 +0.9037

Sterling/Dollar 1.3924 1.3914 +0.08% +1.93% +1.3925 +1.3899

Dollar/Canadian 1.2530 1.2535 -0.02% -1.58% +1.2551 +1.2532

Aussie/Dollar 0.7407 0.7393 +0.20% -3.70% +0.7407 +0.7388

NZ 0.7057 0.7019 +0.56% -1.71% +0.7058 +0.7018

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul)

