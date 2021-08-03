Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned near
recent lows against other currencies on Tuesday, as traders
awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook, while
labor market strength lifted the kiwi in anticipation of a New
Zealand rate hike within weeks.
New Zealand’s jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 4% last
quarter, its lowest since December 2019, and the New Zealand
dollar jumped 0.5% to a one-month high of $0.7056.
“We’ve flown past full employment, and the economy is
becoming quite overheated,” said analysts at ANZ, who expect 25
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
basis point hikes in August, October, November, February and May
to carry kiwi rates from 0.25% currently to 1.5% by mid-2022.
Elsewhere currencies were broadly steady as markets looked
ahead to partial U.S. labor data due later on Wednesday and
non-farm payroll figures due on Friday. The dollar was a touch
lower at $1.1870 per euro and the dollar index,
which measures the greenback against six major rivals, held at
92.024.
The dollar index has now slipped more than 1% from a 15-week
peak it struck a fortnight ago as U.S. yields and U.S. rate hike
expectations have receded with investors questioning the
strength and speed of the economic recovery.
“The big dollar picture is that there is a pullback in Fed
hike expectations and we’ve seen the U.S. dollar head south,”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
said National Australia Bank senior strategist Rodrigo Catril,
adding the focus was now on the rates implications of jobs data.
“We’ve all seen progress in the labor market, but the
question is how much is good enough,” he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect ADP payrolls data, due
around 1215 GMT, to show 695,000 jobs were added last month –
roughly steady on a month earlier – and for Friday’s non-farm
payrolls to show 880,000 jobs added in July.
Catril said it could take several consecutive months of that
kind of growth, or even stronger, to bring down unemployment
sufficiently for central bankers to take note.
Safe haven currencies, meanwhile, have benefited from the
dollar’s softness, particularly as nerves about the spread of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
the Delta coronavirus variant keep a degree of caution in
currency markets.
After falling since the start of the year, the Japanese yen
has gained about 2.5% against the dollar in a month
and held at 108.98 yen per dollar on Wednesday, after touching
its highest since late May overnight at 108.875.
The fellow safe-haven Swiss franc has also been on
the front foot. It hit a seven-week high of 0.90235 per dollar
overnight.
On the other side of the coin, the risk-sensitive Australian
dollar has been unable to break resistance around
$0.7415, even after the central bank gave investors a hawkish
surprise by sticking with tapering plans on Tuesday.
The Aussie last bought $0.7406.
Sterling has found momentum from an encouraging end
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
to COVID-19 restrictions in highly-vaccinated England, which has
so far seemed not to cause a spike in virus deaths.
Attention there now turns to a Bank of England meeting on
Thursday, with focus on policymakers economic projections and on
what they say that means for rates. Swaps markets are beginning
to price a hike liftoff around June 2022.
“If the BoE communicates a more cautious outlook, then we
could see hike bets by June 2022 pushed back – putting some
pressure on sterling,” said Luke Suddards, a research strategist
at brokerage Pepperstone.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0202 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1871 $1.1865 +0.05% -2.84% +1.1872 +1.1861
Dollar/Yen 109.0300 109.1400 -0.12% +5.54% +109.0550 +108.9850
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9035 0.9041 -0.05% +2.14% +0.9043 +0.9037
Sterling/Dollar 1.3924 1.3914 +0.08% +1.93% +1.3925 +1.3899
Dollar/Canadian 1.2530 1.2535 -0.02% -1.58% +1.2551 +1.2532
Aussie/Dollar 0.7407 0.7393 +0.20% -3.70% +0.7407 +0.7388
NZ 0.7057 0.7019 +0.56% -1.71% +0.7058 +0.7018
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.