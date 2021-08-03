Discovery beats revenue estimates as Olympics pull in subscribers, advertisers By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: President and CEO of Discovery David Zaslav speaks during the Discovery portion of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok



(Reuters) -Discovery Inc beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher subscriber additions and advertising sales on its network ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Animal Planet and TLC-owner, which is combining with AT&T (NYSE:)’s WarnerMedia unit to create a new media business, owns the European rights to the Olympic Games.

Discovery (NASDAQ:) said earlier on Tuesday that more than 275 million viewers have so far watched the Games through its platforms, representing a 10% more reach than the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Revenue rose about 21% to $3.06 billion, beating estimates of $2.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. International advertising sales surged 88% during the quarter, it said.

Total paid streaming subscribers globally stood at 17 million in the three months ended June, primarily consisting of Discovery+ subscribers, its premium streaming service launched in January.

Discovery is betting on unscripted programming in categories, including food and home improvement, available on its streaming service to compete in a crowded market.

Net income more than doubled to $672 million, or $1.01 per share.

Shares of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery rose 3% in premarket trading.