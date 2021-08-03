dHEDGE scales up on Polygon, integrates with SushiSwap By Cointelegraph

Decentralized asset management protocol dHEDGE has launched its v2 deployment on Polygon. The new platform also boasts integration with popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap.

Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph, dHEDGE’s Henrik Andersson highlighted v2’s new Guarded Open Access Transactions (GOAT) framework, which enables v2 users to access whitelisted decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps whitelisted by the dHEDGE decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).