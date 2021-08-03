Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.23% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.50% or 13.8 points to trade at 566.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 1.88% or 4.4 points to end at 238.3 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 1.86% or 53.0 points to 2902.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 355 points to trade at 17375 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.96% or 16.8 points to end at 840.8 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.92% or 22.0 points to 1125.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 64 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Genmab (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.86% or 53.0 to 2902.0.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.29% or 0.92 to $70.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.53% or 9.65 to trade at $1812.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.2721, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4374.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.138.