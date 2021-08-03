Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.23% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.50% or 13.8 points to trade at 566.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 1.88% or 4.4 points to end at 238.3 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 1.86% or 53.0 points to 2902.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 355 points to trade at 17375 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.96% or 16.8 points to end at 840.8 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.92% or 22.0 points to 1125.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 64 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Genmab (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.86% or 53.0 to 2902.0.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.29% or 0.92 to $70.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.53% or 9.65 to trade at $1812.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.2721, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4374.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.138.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR