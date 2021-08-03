Democratic lawmakers press White House on lapsed COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. congressional Democrats on Tuesday pushed the White House to reinstate an expired moratorium on residential evictions that kept millions of people from being forced out of their homes for unpaid rent during the pandemic, but which expired over the weekend. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both called for reinstatement of the ban on evictions that expired at midnight on Saturday. Congress wants the Biden administration to reinstate the ban, while the White House says a Supreme Court ruling in June means it lacks legal authority to do so without congressional approval.

Article content On Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rejected President Joe Biden’s request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, the White House said. Democratic Representative Maxine Waters tweeted “every minute wasted means another family could be forced onto the streets. Biden, #ExtendTheMoratorium now!” A Supreme Court opinion last month indicated that legislative approval would be required to impose a new moratorium. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that if the White House extends the moratorium without congress authorizing the CDC’s power to do so, it could risk an adverse court decision. On Sunday, Biden asked the CDC to target a new moratorium on counties with higher COVID-19 case rates, the White House said.