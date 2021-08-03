DeFi attracts 2.91M Ethereum addresses, according to ConsenSys By Cointelegraph

DeFi attracts 2.91M Ethereum addresses, according to ConsenSys
The (ETH) network continues to be a major driving force behind decentralized finance, or DeFi, signaling the continuation of a trend that began around mid-2020, according to a new quarterly DeFi report by ConsenSys.
Toward the end of June 2021, 2.91 million unique Ethereum addresses interacted with at least one DeFi protocol, representing 65% growth from the previous quarter. “As community driven education, simple user interfaces, appealing yields and general awareness around DeFi best practices increased throughout the quarter, so too did the number of new addresses,” the report read.
