DeFi Alliance Announces First Acceptance for Accelerator 5 By CoinQuora

DeFi Alliance has just announced its first acceptance for Accelerator 5. The selected company is OlympusDAO, with its native token $OHM, a decentralized reserve currency that remains unbound by a peg.
