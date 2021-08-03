Dalian iron ore futures jump on strong demand hopes

Article content

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China bounced back to rise more than 3% on Tuesday after five straight sessions of declines, fueled by speculations of relax in steel output controls.

“Affected by the notice of rectifying campaign-style carbon reduction efforts, market expects a slowdown in crude steel output cuts, and iron ore demand may rebound in stages,” SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

Weekly iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil fell to 24.7 million tonnes as of Aug.1, down by 147,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.