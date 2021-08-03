Currencies firm as markets eye policy tightening

Matilda Colman
Central and eastern European currencies

were mainly firmer on Tuesday, as investors weighed the chances

of further monetary policy tightening in a region that has seen

some of the continent’s highest inflation.

Inflation in Poland and Hungary has hit multi-year highs

this summer, but while central bankers in Budapest have already

hiked rates and signaled more to come, their counterparts in

Warsaw for the most part favor a wait-and-see approach.

Nevertheless, a higher-than-expected CPI reading on Friday

has provided the zloty with a boost. Meanwhile in Hungary, the

central bank’s deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Monday it

wanted to curb inflation and achieve price stability again as

soon as possible.

“It’s a little bit different for the forint because they

just had a rate hike there, and probably not the last,” said a

Warsaw-based currency trader.

“For the zloty, the MPC has been dovish… but the recent

inflation jump sparked new hopes for a rate hike or at least a

change in rhetoric.”

At 0845 GMT the Hungarian forint was 0.28%

stronger against the euro at 355.30 and the Polish zloty

was 0.12% firmer at 4.5522.

The trader added that he thought that the zloty had also

been helped by traders closing long euro/zloty positions after

the Polish currency failed to break through 4.60.

The Czech crown was 0.05% firmer at 25.462 while

the Romanian leu was stable at 4.9185.

Stock markets were up across the region, with Warsaw’s WIG

20 index posting the biggest gains, rising 0.80%.

In Prague Czech lender Komercni Banka was the top

performer on the PX index, rising 0.9% after it posted a

stronger than expected 76% jump in net profit.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1045

MARKETS CET

CURRENCIES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech crown 25.4620 25.4750 +0.05% +3.01%

EURHUF= Hungary forint 355.3000 356.3000 +0.28% +2.09%

EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.5522 4.5578 +0.12% +0.15%

EURRON= Romanian leu 4.9185 4.9185 +0.00% -1.09%

EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4980 7.4975 -0.01% +0.66%

EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.4700 117.5200 +0.04% +0.09%

Note: daily calculated from 1800

change CET

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1227.94 1223.2600 +0.38% +19.55%

.BUX Budapest 49359.07 49041.18 +0.65% +17.22%

.WIG20 Warsaw 2271.29 2253.28 +0.80% +14.48%

.BETI Bucharest 11871.22 11859.00 +0.10% +21.07%

.SBITOP Ljubljana 1186.09 1185.72 +0.03% +31.66%

.CRBEX Zagreb 1944.86 1949.27 -0.23% +11.82%

.BELEX15 Belgrade 777.61 777.61 +0.00% +3.87%

.SOFIX Sofia 570.72 572.65 -0.34% +27.53%

BONDS

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change in

Czech Republic spread

CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.4260 -0.0030 +219bp -1bps

s

CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.5890 -0.0480 +233bp -5bps

s

CZ10YT=RR 10-year s

Poland

PL2YT=RR 2-year 0.4110 -0.0270 +118bp -3bps

s

PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.0290 -0.0140 +177bp -2bps

s

PL10YT=RR 10-year s

FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interbank

Czech Rep

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA are for ask prices

quotes

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in

Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

