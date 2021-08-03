Currencies firm as markets eye policy tightening

Article content
Central and eastern European currencies
were mainly firmer on Tuesday, as investors weighed the chances
of further monetary policy tightening in a region that has seen
some of the continent’s highest inflation.
Inflation in Poland and Hungary has hit multi-year highs
this summer, but while central bankers in Budapest have already
hiked rates and signaled more to come, their counterparts in
Warsaw for the most part favor a wait-and-see approach.
Nevertheless, a higher-than-expected CPI reading on Friday

has provided the zloty with a boost. Meanwhile in Hungary, the
central bank’s deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Monday it
wanted to curb inflation and achieve price stability again as
soon as possible.
“It’s a little bit different for the forint because they
just had a rate hike there, and probably not the last,” said a
Warsaw-based currency trader.
“For the zloty, the MPC has been dovish… but the recent
inflation jump sparked new hopes for a rate hike or at least a
change in rhetoric.”
At 0845 GMT the Hungarian forint was 0.28%
stronger against the euro at 355.30 and the Polish zloty
was 0.12% firmer at 4.5522.
The trader added that he thought that the zloty had also
been helped by traders closing long euro/zloty positions after

the Polish currency failed to break through 4.60.
The Czech crown was 0.05% firmer at 25.462 while
the Romanian leu was stable at 4.9185.
Stock markets were up across the region, with Warsaw’s WIG
20 index posting the biggest gains, rising 0.80%.
In Prague Czech lender Komercni Banka was the top
performer on the PX index, rising 0.9% after it posted a
stronger than expected 76% jump in net profit.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1045
MARKETS CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech crown 25.4620 25.4750 +0.05% +3.01%
EURHUF= Hungary forint 355.3000 356.3000 +0.28% +2.09%
EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.5522 4.5578 +0.12% +0.15%
EURRON= Romanian leu 4.9185 4.9185 +0.00% -1.09%
EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4980 7.4975 -0.01% +0.66%

EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.4700 117.5200 +0.04% +0.09%
Note: daily calculated from 1800
change CET
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1227.94 1223.2600 +0.38% +19.55%
.BUX Budapest 49359.07 49041.18 +0.65% +17.22%
.WIG20 Warsaw 2271.29 2253.28 +0.80% +14.48%
.BETI Bucharest 11871.22 11859.00 +0.10% +21.07%
.SBITOP Ljubljana 1186.09 1185.72 +0.03% +31.66%
.CRBEX Zagreb 1944.86 1949.27 -0.23% +11.82%
.BELEX15 Belgrade 777.61 777.61 +0.00% +3.87%
.SOFIX Sofia 570.72 572.65 -0.34% +27.53%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.4260 -0.0030 +219bp -1bps
s
CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.5890 -0.0480 +233bp -5bps
s
CZ10YT=RR 10-year
Poland
PL2YT=RR 2-year 0.4110 -0.0270 +118bp -3bps
s
PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.0290 -0.0140 +177bp -2bps
s
PL10YT=RR 10-year
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interbank
Czech Rep
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA are for ask prices
quotes
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
