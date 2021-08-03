Currencies firm as markets eye policy tightening

Article content

Central and eastern European currencies

were mainly firmer on Tuesday, as investors weighed the chances

of further monetary policy tightening in a region that has seen

some of the continent’s highest inflation.

Inflation in Poland and Hungary has hit multi-year highs

this summer, but while central bankers in Budapest have already

hiked rates and signaled more to come, their counterparts in

Warsaw for the most part favor a wait-and-see approach.

Nevertheless, a higher-than-expected CPI reading on Friday