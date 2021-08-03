CryptoPunks clone PolygonPunks booted from OpenSea marketplace By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
CryptoPunks clone PolygonPunks booted from OpenSea marketplace

Leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has delisted the successful Polygon-based copy of CryptoPunks, Polygonpunks.

According to screenshots of the marketplace taken shortly before the NFT collectibles were removed, PolygonPunks had emerged as the second-most popular collection on OpenSea by volume with roughly $37,000 worth of trade in 24 hours.