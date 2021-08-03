Crypto.com enables withdrawals of USDC for users worldwide By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Crypto.com enables withdrawals of USDC for users worldwide

The digital asset exchange platform Crypto.com has now enabled withdrawals of USD Coin (USDC), meaning that users can withdraw the stablecoin and receive United States dollars at a one-to-one ratio directly to their bank account.

The announcement comes just over a month after the platform launched support for USDC deposits, following a new partnership with the stablecoin’s issuer, Circle. The partnership enabled Crypto.com users to transfer fiat currency into their trading accounts to receive an equivalent amount of USDC.