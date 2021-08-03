Crypto.com enables withdrawals of USDC for users worldwide By Cointelegraph

The announcement comes just over a month after the platform launched support for USDC deposits, following a new partnership with the stablecoin’s issuer, Circle. The partnership enabled Crypto.com users to transfer fiat currency into their trading accounts to receive an equivalent amount of USDC.

The digital asset exchange platform Crypto.com has now enabled withdrawals of USD Coin (USDC), meaning that users can withdraw the stablecoin and receive United States dollars at a one-to-one ratio directly to their bank account.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.