CorgiDoge Stays Ultra Bullish – Rises With Over 483394% By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

CorgiDoge Stays Ultra Bullish – Rises With Over 483394%
  • CORGI stays bullish with over 483394% for the past 24-hours.
  • CorgiDoge a stablecoin originated on Binance Smart Chain.

Among the thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market, one stays ultra bullish today. CorgiDoge (CORGI) surged with over 483394% in the past 24-hours.

CorgiDoge is a stablecoin that originated on Binance Smart Chain. Also, it is using blockchain to give the value and benefits of cryptocurrency to holders.

CORGI’s concept is to form an eco-friendly system, including spaces, serving communities. And also real estate investment applications, eCommerce platforms. In addition, it wants to be a cryptocurrency exchange suitable for everyone.

At the time of writing, the CorgiDoge price is $0.000249 with a 24-hour trading volume of $787,7448. However, CORGI is down 9000% from the last all-time high. Moreover, the current

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR