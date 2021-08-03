ConocoPhillips Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters ConocoPhillips Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

ConocoPhillips announced earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $9.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $9.79B.

ConocoPhillips shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.14% from its 52 week high of $63.57 set on July 1. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.34% from the start of the year.

ConocoPhillips shares gained 2.00% in intra-day trade following the report.

ConocoPhillips follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

ConocoPhillips’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $67.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $64.64B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $36.33B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar