ConocoPhillips Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

ConocoPhillips Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
ConocoPhillips announced earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $9.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $9.79B.
ConocoPhillips shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.14% from its 52 week high of $63.57 set on July 1. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.34% from the start of the year.
ConocoPhillips shares gained 2.00% in intra-day trade following the report.
ConocoPhillips follows other major Energy sector earnings this month
ConocoPhillips’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $67.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $64.64B.
Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $36.33B.
