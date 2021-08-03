Clair de Lune Masterpiece, the First NFT Music To Reach the Space By CoinQuora



Clair de Lune Masterpiece, the First NFT Music To Reach the Space



Claude Debussy’s classic masterpiece has reached the International Space Station.

Nanoracks LLC and Artemis Music Entertainment partnered to produce a recording of the “Clair de Lune”.

“Clair de Lune” is now the first and only NFT music that has gone to space.

Claude Debussy’s piano masterpiece “Clair de Lune” has successfully beamed up to the International Space Station.

Leading to this, two major companies, Nanoracks LLC and Artemis Music Entertainment, joined hands to beamed a recording of the “Clair de Lune”. In doing so, the companies have minted “Clair de Lune” as a non-fungible token (NFT).

As a matter of fact, “Clair de Lune” has now become the first-ever NFT music to go to space. Aside from this, the music is also dubbed as “Moonlight”.

Moreover, this is not the first time that music has reached orbit. In the last 5-month of 2012, Chris Hadfield, a Canadian astronau…

