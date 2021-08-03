China should better protect minors on the internet – People’s Daily

Article content

SHANGHAI — China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet, according to an opinion article in the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published on Wednesday.

The article follows the publication on Tuesday of a story in the state-backed Economic Information Daily that called online games “spiritual opium.” The piece went viral and caused the share price of gaming designer Tencent Holdings Ltd to fall 6.1%.

The publisher later re-posted the piece with the phrase “spiritual opium” removed.