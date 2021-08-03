Charlize Theron Shares A Rare Video Of Her And Her Kids

“Me and my girls 4 life.”
The Bombshell actor shared a rare video of her and her two girls jumping off a yacht together while on vacation.
“Me and my girls 4 life,” Theron captioned the Instagram video with a purple heart emoji.
However, this isn’t the first time that Theron has shown off her girls on IG. In October 2020, the Mad Max actor shared two photos of a makeover that one of her daughters gave her.
“To every makeup artist out there…. watch out, you’ve got competition!” Theron jokingly captioned the pics.
“Please don’t fire me!!,” celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee hilariously commented.
Looks like Theron is having the best time ever with her kids.
