CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 60 days -Schumer By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A “For Rent” sign is placed in front of a home in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Will Dunham
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a federal moratorium on evictions affecting 90 percent of the country for 60 days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
“I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population,” the Democratic leader said in a statement. “For anyone to lose their home through no fault of their own is devastating, and it’s shameful that Republicans in Congress aren’t lifting a finger to help prevent it from happening.”
