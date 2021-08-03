Canada plans to merge investment regulators into one agency

Move aims to address years of complaints about the overlapping roles and high costs Photo by File Photo

Article content Canada’s securities regulators plan to merge two industry groups that oversee financial advisers into a single organization, a move intended to address years of complaints about the overlapping roles and higher costs of the groups.

Article content Provincial regulators published Tuesday a framework for how to combine the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, which regulates investment advisory firms that sell a broad range of securities, with the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, which oversees firms that sell funds.

Article content They also plan to merge two existing investor protection funds into a new one that’s independent of the expanded regulatory body. Among other things, IIROC and MFDA levy fines and other penalties on individual financial advisers who break the rules. IIROC oversees about 175 firms, including full-service investment dealers such as BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., while the MFDA supervises about 90 mutual fund dealers, such as CIBC Securities Inc. and National Bank Investments Inc. Some financial firms are forced to be members of both agencies because their employees hold different licences for selling investment products.