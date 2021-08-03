California expects to compete for billions in high-speed rail funding

Article content

WASHINGTON — California plans to compete for billions in funding for rail projects in a new $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was introduced in the U.S. Senate.

“This is a once in a lifetime investment in rail. We see somewhere between $20-30 billion in funding we can compete in to get funds for the California high-speed rail project, and that’s what we intend to do,” said Melissa Figueroa, a spokeswoman for California’s high speed rail authority.

In June, President Joe Biden’s administration restored a $929 million grant for California’s high-speed rail. Former President Donald Trump in 2019 had pulled funding for the project hobbled by extensive delays and rising costs, calling it a “disaster.”